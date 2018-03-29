Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS upgraded Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

