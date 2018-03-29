Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media stories about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.0693308771951 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Santander cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 2,518,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,300.27, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

