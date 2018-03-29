Banco de Chile (BCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

BCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16,900.49, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $71.45 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

