Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,419,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stryker to a “market perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

In related news, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $9,181,723.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $479,021.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,489 shares of company stock worth $23,488,485. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.39. The stock had a trading volume of 351,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,539. The company has a market capitalization of $59,395.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $129.82 and a one year high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/banco-de-sabadell-s-a-acquires-shares-of-12311-stryker-co-syk-updated.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.