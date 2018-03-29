8,110 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $129,208,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,650,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,534,000 after acquiring an additional 358,656 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 337,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE PH) opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $151.17 and a 52-week high of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $22,666.14, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $384,091.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total transaction of $211,691.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $780,753. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.75.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

