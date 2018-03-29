Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42,179.24, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1856 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

