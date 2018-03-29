Bancor Price Reaches $2.32 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $98.83 million and $5.50 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00031416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, AEX, Tidex and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00716562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00144493 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor’s genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 74,501,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,639,152 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve.”

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Liqui, COSS, Bittrex, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Tidex, Bancor Network and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

