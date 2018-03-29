Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.92 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Bank of America by 851.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 880,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 788,338 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 97,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,500,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,705,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $302,393.75, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.16 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

