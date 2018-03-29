Bank of America Lowers EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Price Target to $15.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

ENLC stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,577.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

