Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,687,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 808,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,183 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,675,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,991,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 161,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,046,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,668,000 after purchasing an additional 128,778 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

In other news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,764.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.67 per share, with a total value of $20,401,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,046. The company has a market cap of $51,214.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

