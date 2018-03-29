Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,846,000 after buying an additional 12,607,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,369,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,191,000 after buying an additional 2,229,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,974,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,406,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,258,000 after buying an additional 1,225,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,687,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,885,000 after buying an additional 808,949 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.67 per share, with a total value of $20,401,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,764.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE BK) traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,041. The company has a market cap of $51,214.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

