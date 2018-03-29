Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,864 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 611.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 41.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 65.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 4,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $91,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,579 shares in the company, valued at $542,081.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Gruber bought 2,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $283,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities).

