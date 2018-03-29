Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,837 Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPLO. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 46.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 77.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $44,397,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1,534.71, a PE ratio of 97.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

