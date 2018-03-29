Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.14 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Trinseo worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinseo by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trinseo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $656,061.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marilyn N. Horner sold 33,124 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $2,658,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,089 shares of company stock worth $3,554,204. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trinseo to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Trinseo to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (TSE) opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $3,269.84, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.47. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

