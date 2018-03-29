Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.34 Million Position in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Luminex worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Luminex by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Luminex in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $934.12, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company’s products are focused on the molecular diagnostic testing market, which includes human genetics, personalized medicine and infectious disease segments.

