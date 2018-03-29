Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,242 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 88,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 86,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 75,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE WTM) opened at $820.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $786.23 and a 1 year high of $903.26. The stock has a market cap of $3,055.18, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.47.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.83). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

