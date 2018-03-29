Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Nova Scotia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.7380867368226 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 1,032,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,714. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72,970.18, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6454 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

