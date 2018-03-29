BankUnited (BKU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are expected to drive revenues. While continued margin pressure (despite increase in interest rates) and increasing expenses remain major concerns, the company is well positioned to grow through acquisitions, given its strong liquidity position.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $4,180.27, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

BankUnited declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $120,306.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,487 shares of company stock worth $1,920,218. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $174,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

