Banner Co. (BANR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Banner (BANR) traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 277,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,261. Banner has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,793.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Banner had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $50,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $45,977.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $120,590 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

