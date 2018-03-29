Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €7.80 ($9.63) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €7.60 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €7.70 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.63) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.68 ($9.48).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at €6.65 ($8.21) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44,130.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($8.04) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.79).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

