Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (LON:HIK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 800 ($11.05).

HIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price target for the company. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 895 ($12.37) to GBX 997 ($13.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,083.20 ($14.97).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,161 ($16.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,670.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.71. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 814.20 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($32.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

