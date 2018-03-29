Barings LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 520,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Celgene by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Celgene by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,319,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,328,000 after purchasing an additional 124,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CELG. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at $88.41 on Thursday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $64,544.19, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

