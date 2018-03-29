Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX) traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,642. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,038.80, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

In other news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 28,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,918,947.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/baxter-international-inc-bax-shares-sold-by-griffin-asset-management-inc-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.