Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €127.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €127.00 ($156.79) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. UBS set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($153.09) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.23 ($145.96).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €90.70 ($111.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78,800.00 and a P/E ratio of 24.38. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($152.86).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

