BB&T Corp Buys 42,870 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BB&T Corp grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of BB&T Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,418,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after buying an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after buying an additional 3,706,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,949.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,967,000 after buying an additional 3,646,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after buying an additional 3,340,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. 2,046,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308,328. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $146,109.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

