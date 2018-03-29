BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio (DWAS)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.45% of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period.

Get PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio alerts:

PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio (NASDAQ DWAS) opened at $49.06 on Thursday. PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bbt-securities-llc-has-1-08-million-stake-in-powershares-dwa-smallcap-momentum-portfolio-dwas.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares DWA SmallCap Momentum Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.