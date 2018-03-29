BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETG)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETG) opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

