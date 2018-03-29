BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Aetna by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

Aetna Inc (AET) opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,825.43, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.89 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aetna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bbt-securities-llc-sells-2769-shares-of-aetna-inc-aet.html.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.