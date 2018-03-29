BeaverCoin (BVC) Price Reaches $0.0263

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, BeaverCoin has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. BeaverCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,884.00 and $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeaverCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $112.51 or 0.01648050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006735 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023096 BTC.

BeaverCoin Profile

BeaverCoin (CRYPTO:BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC. The official website for BeaverCoin is beavercoin.org.

BeaverCoin Coin Trading

BeaverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase BeaverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeaverCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeaverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

