Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stake Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 579,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $7,802,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 240,284 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $22.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,883.86, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-shares-sold-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.