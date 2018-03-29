Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $831,000 in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stock

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. McDonald's makes up approximately 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,776,174,000 after purchasing an additional 906,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,413,646,000 after purchasing an additional 606,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in McDonald's by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,846,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McDonald's by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,812,747,000 after purchasing an additional 360,212 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Co. (MCD) opened at $158.41 on Thursday. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125,538.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

