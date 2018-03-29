Bee Token (CRYPTO:BEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Bee Token has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $39,427.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token token can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00734643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014084 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00029724 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is not currently possible to buy Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

