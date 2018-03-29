Bela Price Reaches $0.0807 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela coin can now be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Poloniex. Bela has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $26,047.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.01635660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006643 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015456 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001538 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00026069 BTC.

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 40,751,800 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Belacoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency, based on Litecoin. It was created to increase funding and awareness for chartity organizations that are dedicated to helping children. “

Bela Coin Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

