Bellway’s (BWY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BWY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,336 ($46.09) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,900 ($53.88) to GBX 4,100 ($56.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($54.99) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,759.70 ($51.94).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway (LON BWY) opened at GBX 3,062 ($42.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 829.81. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,654 ($36.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,805 ($52.57).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bellway-bwy-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-shore-capital-updated.html.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.