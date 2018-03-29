Roy D. Yates Sells 20,000 Shares of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) Stock

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) Director Roy D. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ BNCL) opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1,173.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Beneficial Bancorp alerts:

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNCL. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beneficial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Beneficial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beneficial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beneficial Bancorp by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Beneficial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/beneficial-bancorp-inc-bncl-director-sells-316000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Mutual Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business activities are the ownership of Beneficial Bank (the Bank). The Bank has also operated under the name Beneficial Mutual Savings Bank. The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, one- to four-family real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.