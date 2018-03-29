Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,350 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($39.38) to GBX 3,350 ($46.28) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price target for the company. Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($32.19) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.83) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($32.47) to GBX 3,300 ($45.59) in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,863.33 ($39.56).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,750 ($37.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,051.28. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,353.93 ($18.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,926 ($40.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.64 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $3.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($35.87), for a total transaction of £698,453.80 ($964,981.76).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

