Berenberg Bank Boosts Restore (RST) Price Target to GBX 620

Restore (LON:RST) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 585 ($8.08) to GBX 620 ($8.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 528 ($7.29) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Restore (LON RST) opened at GBX 521 ($7.20) on Monday. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 350 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 602 ($8.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $579.11 and a P/E ratio of 7,442.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Restore

Restore plc is a United Kingdom-based support services company. The Company is engaged in providing services to offices and workplaces in the private and public sectors. It operates in two segments: Document Management and Relocation. Document management includes business streams, such asRecords Management, Restore Shred and Restore Scan.

