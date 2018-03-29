Berenberg Bank Boosts Taptica International (TAP) Price Target to GBX 620

Taptica International (LON:TAP) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.29) to GBX 620 ($8.57) in a research note released on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of several other research reports. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.60) target price on shares of Taptica International in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on shares of Taptica International in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Taptica International (LON TAP) opened at GBX 328 ($4.53) on Monday. Taptica International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.01 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($7.18). The stock has a market cap of $276.45 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.91.

In other Taptica International news, insider Hagai Tal bought 42,250 shares of Taptica International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 362 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £152,945 ($211,308.37).

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

