Berenberg Bank Downgrades 4imprint Group (FOUR) to Sell

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

FOUR has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.42) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, FinnCap lowered their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,276 ($31.45) to GBX 2,217 ($30.63) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

FOUR stock opened at GBX 1,706.22 ($23.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.57 and a P/E ratio of 2,337.29. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,538 ($21.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.74).

4imprint Group plc markets promotional products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers various promotional products, including apparel; bags; drinkware; writing; technology; stationery; outdoor and leisure; tradeshows and signage; auto, and home and tools; and wellness and safety.

