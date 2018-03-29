Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €106.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €106.00 ($130.86) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.55 ($124.13).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €77.96 ($96.25) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($141.98). The firm has a market cap of $10,070.00 and a PE ratio of 13.04.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

