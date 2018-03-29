Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plus500 (PLUS)

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,540 ($21.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,232 ($17.02) to GBX 1,507 ($20.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,232 ($17.02) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,118 ($15.45) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 414.79 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,324 ($18.29). The company has a market cap of $1,200.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.40.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages.

