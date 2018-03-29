Berkeley Group (BKG) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 3,729 ($51.52) target price on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,951 ($54.59) to GBX 4,017 ($55.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,958 ($54.68) to GBX 4,214 ($58.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($55.26) to GBX 4,300 ($59.41) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,884.36 ($53.67).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,782 ($52.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.64. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,903 ($40.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,270 ($58.99).

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 215,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,190 ($57.89), for a total value of £9,012,731.90 ($12,451,964.49). Also, insider Karl Whiteman sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,818 ($52.75), for a total transaction of £553,610 ($764,865.99).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

