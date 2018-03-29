Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $20.48 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,951.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.51 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $436,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ INTC) traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,847,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $238,954.91, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

