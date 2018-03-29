Best Buy (BBY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology retailer an impact score of 45.3885273392825 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.99. 3,782,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,823. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19,802.20, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other Best Buy news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 240,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $16,738,977.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,641,310.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,999,914. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

