Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $142.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ FANG) opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12,681.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 35,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 87,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $10,911,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,476,852. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 130,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

