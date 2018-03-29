Haynes International (HAYN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Haynes International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

