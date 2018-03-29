Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ DMLP) opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $516.48, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 67.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $235,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,497.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,865 shares of company stock worth $502,241. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 20,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

