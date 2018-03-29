Vince Niblett Purchases 3,000 Shares of Big Yellow Group (BYG) Stock

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) insider Vince Niblett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £26,010 ($35,935.34).

Big Yellow Group (LON BYG) opened at GBX 855.50 ($11.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,380.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.66. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 694.50 ($9.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 910.50 ($12.58).

BYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.26) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($13.13) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($12.23) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($11.33) to GBX 920 ($12.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 882.50 ($12.19).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

