OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.07% of Biglari worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the third quarter worth about $883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sardar Biglari purchased 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $419.79 per share, with a total value of $288,395.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $419.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,250. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE BH) opened at $410.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $841.66, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.38. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $290.05 and a 1-year high of $451.15.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

