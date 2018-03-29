Bill Barrett (HPR) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HPR. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bill Barrett in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bill Barrett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th.

Get Bill Barrett alerts:

Shares of Bill Barrett stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,497. Bill Barrett has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $580.44, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Bill Barrett had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. research analysts anticipate that Bill Barrett will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bill-barrett-hpr-given-a-8-00-price-target-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill Barrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill Barrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.